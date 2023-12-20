Bucs designate Rakim Jarrett for return from IR

The Buccaneers could get rookie wideout Rakim Jarrett back in the lineup before the end of the season.

Jarrett has been designated to return from injured reserve. He has been out since injuring his quad in Week 11.

The designation to return means Jarrett can practice with the team for the next 21 days. He can be activated at any point in that window, but will not be able to play again if he’s not activated in that span.

Jarrett made the Bucs as an undrafted free agent this year. He had four catches for 60 yards and a special teams tackle while appearing in the first 10 games of the season.