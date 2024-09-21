 Skip navigation
Bucs downgrade Vita Vea to out for Sunday

  
September 21, 2024

Buccaneers defensive tackle Vita Vea won’t be helping the team try for a third straight win on Sunday.

Vea was ruled out for their home game against the Broncos because of a knee injury. He returned to practice Friday after missing the first two days of the week and was initially listed as doubtful.

The Buccaneers also ruled out wide receiver Kameron Johnson due to an ankle injury.

Defensive lineman Mike Greene and wide receiver Sterling Shepard were elevated from the practice squad. Greene joins C.J. Brewer as new additions to a defensive line that’s also missing Calijah Kancey and Shepard is set to make his Bucs debut.