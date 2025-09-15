 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

johnson_mpx.jpg
Johnson experiencing ‘growing pains’ as new HC
nbc_pft_steelers_250915.jpg
Steelers hurt by special teams issues in Week 2
simms_colts.jpg
All the pieces are coming together for Colts

Other PFT Content

NFL: New Orleans Saints at Pittsburgh Steelers
On Sunday at Pittsburgh, the Seahawks made “Renegade” their song
NFL: Carolina Panthers at Arizona Cardinals
Two of three late-afternoon games had moments of silence for Charlie Kirk
bigshield2.jpg
It’s a Week 1 Big Shield giveaway weekend
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

johnson_mpx.jpg
Johnson experiencing ‘growing pains’ as new HC
nbc_pft_steelers_250915.jpg
Steelers hurt by special teams issues in Week 2
simms_colts.jpg
All the pieces are coming together for Colts

Other PFT Content

NFL: New Orleans Saints at Pittsburgh Steelers
On Sunday at Pittsburgh, the Seahawks made “Renegade” their song
NFL: Carolina Panthers at Arizona Cardinals
Two of three late-afternoon games had moments of silence for Charlie Kirk
bigshield2.jpg
It’s a Week 1 Big Shield giveaway weekend
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Bucs elevate LG Michael Jordan from the practice squad

  
Published September 15, 2025 04:27 PM

The Buccaneers elevated offensive lineman Michael Jordan from the practice squad for Monday Night Football, the team announced. He will start at left guard again this week.

The team elevated Jordan before the Week 1 victory over the Falcons, and he played all 58 snaps.

The Bucs signed Jordan on July 24, and although he didn’t make the roster, the team re-signed him to the practice squad.

He has one more elevation before the Bucs will have to sign him to the active roster to get him on the game-day roster.

Jordan has appeared in 68 career games, including 41 starts, for the Bengals (2019–20), Panthers (2021–22), Patriots (2024) and Buccaneers (2025). He originally entered the league as a fourth-round selection of the Bengals in 2019.