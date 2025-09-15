Bucs elevate LG Michael Jordan from the practice squad

The Buccaneers elevated offensive lineman Michael Jordan from the practice squad for Monday Night Football, the team announced. He will start at left guard again this week.

The team elevated Jordan before the Week 1 victory over the Falcons, and he played all 58 snaps.

The Bucs signed Jordan on July 24, and although he didn’t make the roster, the team re-signed him to the practice squad.

He has one more elevation before the Bucs will have to sign him to the active roster to get him on the game-day roster.

Jordan has appeared in 68 career games, including 41 starts, for the Bengals (2019–20), Panthers (2021–22), Patriots (2024) and Buccaneers (2025). He originally entered the league as a fourth-round selection of the Bengals in 2019.