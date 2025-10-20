Bucs elevate OG Michael Jordan, RB Owen Wright for Monday Night Football

The Buccaneers activated offensive guard Michael Jordan and running back Owen Wright for Monday Night Football.

Both players address positions that were short-handed because of injuries.

Jordan could start at right guard with Luke Haggard inactive with a shoulder injury. Elijah Klein finished that game against the 49ers and is another option to start against the Lions.

Haggard had started the previous four games at right guard after Cody Mauch went down with a season-ending injury in Week 2. Jordan started the first two games of the season for the Buccaneers at left guard when the team shuffled multiple positions because of the absence of starting left tackle Tristan Wirfs.

Wright gives the Buccaneers a third active running back with both Bucky Irving (foot/shoulder) and Josh Williams (concussion) sidelined by injuries tonight.

Wright joins Rachaad White and Sean Tucker as options in the backfield against the Lions.

This is Jordan’s third and final elevation of 2025 and Wright’s second.

Jordan entered the NFL as a fourth-round draft pick of the Bengals in 2019. He has played for the Bengals, Buccaneers, Panthers and Patriots, appearing in a total of 69 games with 42 starts.

Tampa Bay signed the veteran blocker on July 25.

Wright originally signed with the Buccaneers on July 31, a week into the team’s training camp. He was waived during the final roster cuts in late August but then re-signed this past Wednesday.

He was Tampa Bay’s leading rusher during the preseason, playing in all three games and totaling 25 carries for 100 yards. He also caught four passes for 12 yards and returned one kickoff for 25 yards.