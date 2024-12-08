 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_seahawkscards_241206.jpg
Cardinals ‘desperately’ need to win vs. Seahawks
nbc_pft_falconsvikings_241206.jpg
What to expect from Cousins in return to Minnesota
nbc_pft_cowboysplayoff_241206.jpg
Inside Cowboys’ chances of reaching the playoffs

Other PFT Content

NFL: Super Bowl LVII-NFLPA Press Conference
George Atallah leaves NFLPA after 15 years
Netflix Ahead Of Earnings Figures
NFL is standing by Netflix; it has 150 million reasons to do so
NFL: SEP 14 Vikings at Eagles
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_seahawkscards_241206.jpg
Cardinals ‘desperately’ need to win vs. Seahawks
nbc_pft_falconsvikings_241206.jpg
What to expect from Cousins in return to Minnesota
nbc_pft_cowboysplayoff_241206.jpg
Inside Cowboys’ chances of reaching the playoffs

Other PFT Content

NFL: Super Bowl LVII-NFLPA Press Conference
George Atallah leaves NFLPA after 15 years
Netflix Ahead Of Earnings Figures
NFL is standing by Netflix; it has 150 million reasons to do so
NFL: SEP 14 Vikings at Eagles
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Bucs elevate P Jack Browning, CB Dallis Flowers

  
Published December 7, 2024 07:45 PM

The Buccaneers elevated punter Jack Browning and cornerback Dallis Flowers from the practice squad on Saturday, making them eligible to play in the team’s Week 14 game against the Raiders.

It marks the first elevations for both players this season.

The Bucs also announced the signing of linebacker Antonio Grier Jr. to the active roster from the practice squad, and they downgraded cornerback Josh Hayes (hamstring), linebacker J.J. Russell (hamstring) and outside linebacker Joe Tryon-Shoyinka (ankle) to out for Sunday’s game.

Browning will handle the Bucs’ punting duties following the release of Trenton Gill on Monday. Gill had previously taken over the job after the team moved on from third-year punter Jake Camarda in Week 8. Browning also will serve as the team’s kickoff specialist and the holder on placekicks, as the two previous punters had done.

Browning will make his NFL debut on Sunday.

Flowers joined the Buccaneers’ practice squad on Oct. 16, a week after being waived by the Colts. He appeared in four games and had nine tackles for the Colts.

Flowers has experience as a returner as he returned 25 kickoffs for 764 yards (30.6 average) and three punts for 13 yards (4.3 average) in his career with Indianapolis.