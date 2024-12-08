Bucs elevate P Jack Browning, CB Dallis Flowers

The Buccaneers elevated punter Jack Browning and cornerback Dallis Flowers from the practice squad on Saturday, making them eligible to play in the team’s Week 14 game against the Raiders.

It marks the first elevations for both players this season.

The Bucs also announced the signing of linebacker Antonio Grier Jr. to the active roster from the practice squad, and they downgraded cornerback Josh Hayes (hamstring), linebacker J.J. Russell (hamstring) and outside linebacker Joe Tryon-Shoyinka (ankle) to out for Sunday’s game.

Browning will handle the Bucs’ punting duties following the release of Trenton Gill on Monday. Gill had previously taken over the job after the team moved on from third-year punter Jake Camarda in Week 8. Browning also will serve as the team’s kickoff specialist and the holder on placekicks, as the two previous punters had done.

Browning will make his NFL debut on Sunday.

Flowers joined the Buccaneers’ practice squad on Oct. 16, a week after being waived by the Colts. He appeared in four games and had nine tackles for the Colts.

Flowers has experience as a returner as he returned 25 kickoffs for 764 yards (30.6 average) and three punts for 13 yards (4.3 average) in his career with Indianapolis.