The NFL literally interrupted its coverage of the first round of the 2025 draft to make an announcement about an eventual announcement.

The schedule release is coming on May 14.

Usually, it’s news that emerges without much warning. It pops up at a random time. We wait and we wonder and we check NFL Network listings for clues.

This year, nope. We all know. May 14. The full slate of 272 games.

Some will surely be released in the days before May 14. But the full slate is coming on the 14th. With the team-produced release videos that range from awesome to meh.

We’ll break the schedule down from every angle and perspective, as we always do. And it’ll be here in less than three weeks.