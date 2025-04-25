 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

pearcefalcons.jpg
Falcons win award for ‘weirdest’ draft trade
nbc_pft_bestfits_250425.jpg
Campbell to Eagles tops best first-round fits
nbc_pft_wrdrafted_250425.jpg
Packers end 23-year first-round WR drought

Other PFT Content

San Antonio Brahmas v Michigan Panthers
Through three weeks, the UFL TV audience was down by a third in comparison to 2024
San Antonio Brahmas v Michigan Panthers
UFL, players finally reach deal on new CBA
Vrbo Fiesta Bowl - Penn State v Boise State
Ashton Jeanty, Will Campbell, Jaxson Dart part of big group visiting Raiders Wednesday
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

pearcefalcons.jpg
Falcons win award for ‘weirdest’ draft trade
nbc_pft_bestfits_250425.jpg
Campbell to Eagles tops best first-round fits
nbc_pft_wrdrafted_250425.jpg
Packers end 23-year first-round WR drought

Other PFT Content

San Antonio Brahmas v Michigan Panthers
Through three weeks, the UFL TV audience was down by a third in comparison to 2024
San Antonio Brahmas v Michigan Panthers
UFL, players finally reach deal on new CBA
Vrbo Fiesta Bowl - Penn State v Boise State
Ashton Jeanty, Will Campbell, Jaxson Dart part of big group visiting Raiders Wednesday
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

In Travis Hunter, Jaguars literally get two for the price of one

  
Published April 25, 2025 09:57 AM

Travis Hunter made it clear that he wants to have the chance to play both offense and defense in the NFL. Every team interested in him was on notice.

The Jaguars noticed. And it fueled their willingness to make the move from No. 5 to No. 2 to get Hunter.

It’s clear that the Jaguars will use Hunter on both sides of the ball. It’s also clear that the Jaguars realize the financial realities.

They’re literally getting two for the price of one.

“We ended up bringing Travis Hunter to Jacksonville, and with that he is somebody who is deserving of a first-round draft pick as a wide receiver and he is worthy of a first-round draft pick as a corner,” G.M. James Gladstone told reporters on Thursday night. “Certainly look forward to each of those elements showing themselves over the next few years while he’s under his rookie contract.”

Under his rookie contract. Because rookie contract is tied to one thing and one thing only: Draft position. It doesn’t matter whether the player is a quarterback, a running back, a punter, whatever. It’s the pick’s position that determines compensation.

And it continues beyond the first four years of the rookie deal. The fifth-year option is tied to one position. He won’t get paid double. Ditto for the franchise tag. He won’t get paid double.

Now, that changes when it’s time to negotiate a long-term contract. But that’s down the road. It’s a good problem to have.

It’s a problem the Jaguars have embraced. He makes the Jaguars relevant. He makes them interesting. He gives them roster flexibility. And he is talented enough, as Gladstone said, to be a first-round receiver and a first-round cornerback.

In one package. With one team.