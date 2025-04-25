In Travis Hunter, Jaguars literally get two for the price of one

Travis Hunter made it clear that he wants to have the chance to play both offense and defense in the NFL. Every team interested in him was on notice.

The Jaguars noticed. And it fueled their willingness to make the move from No. 5 to No. 2 to get Hunter.

It’s clear that the Jaguars will use Hunter on both sides of the ball. It’s also clear that the Jaguars realize the financial realities.

They’re literally getting two for the price of one.

“We ended up bringing Travis Hunter to Jacksonville, and with that he is somebody who is deserving of a first-round draft pick as a wide receiver and he is worthy of a first-round draft pick as a corner,” G.M. James Gladstone told reporters on Thursday night. “Certainly look forward to each of those elements showing themselves over the next few years while he’s under his rookie contract.”

Under his rookie contract. Because rookie contract is tied to one thing and one thing only: Draft position. It doesn’t matter whether the player is a quarterback, a running back, a punter, whatever. It’s the pick’s position that determines compensation.

And it continues beyond the first four years of the rookie deal. The fifth-year option is tied to one position. He won’t get paid double. Ditto for the franchise tag. He won’t get paid double.

Now, that changes when it’s time to negotiate a long-term contract. But that’s down the road. It’s a good problem to have.

It’s a problem the Jaguars have embraced. He makes the Jaguars relevant. He makes them interesting. He gives them roster flexibility. And he is talented enough, as Gladstone said, to be a first-round receiver and a first-round cornerback.

In one package. With one team.