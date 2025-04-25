Shedeur Sanders favored to be the first pick of the second round

Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders is still available after the first round of the 2025 NFL draft. If the betting odds are correct, he won’t be available for long.

Sanders is a -150 favorite to go first tonight, with the 33rd overall pick in the draft, via the odds at FanDuel. The Browns own that pick and it’s possible they could trade it, but they’re currently listed as -160 favorites to draft Sanders.

For much of the college football season, Sanders was the betting favorite to be the first overall pick in the draft. But the more NFL teams scrutinized Sanders in the pre-draft process, the more a consensus emerged that teams weren’t as high on him as previously believed.

If the Browns were to take Sanders, he would join a quarterback room that includes three former first-round picks in Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett and Deshaun Watson. And the hope in Cleveland would be for Sanders to become the franchise quarterback who helps the team move on from the disaster that was swinging and missing on Watson.