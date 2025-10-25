 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_rodneyhofchargers_2510124.jpg
Harrison inducted into Chargers Hall of Fame
pftdraftreplacer__113431.jpg
PFT Draft: Show me something, Week 8
nbc_pft_bearstrollravens_251024.jpg
One win vs. Bears can do ‘wonders’ for Ravens

Bucs elevate rookie QB Connor Bazelak, OLB Mohamed Kamara

  
The Buccaneers activated rookie quarterback Connor Bazelak and second-year outside linebacker Mohamed Kamara from the practice squad for Sunday’s game against the Saints.

Both of the quarterbacks on the Bucs’ active roster were on the injury report this week, though neither received an injury designation. Starter Baker Mayfield has a knee injury, and backup Teddy Bridgewater has an issue with his teeth.

Mayfield was limited in the final practice of the week.

Kamara boosts the Buccaneers’ edge rush depth in the wake outside linebacker Haason Reddick’s knee and ankle injuries.

Kamara joins Yaya Diaby, Anthony Nelson, Chris Braswell and Markees Watts as available outside linebackers for Sunday.

This is the first elevation of the season for both Bazelak and Mohamed.