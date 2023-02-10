 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NHL: Winnipeg Jets at Tampa Bay Lightning
Flat salary cap and lack of high-profile stars lessens focus on start of NHL free agency
WTA Tournament in Bad Homburg
2023 Wimbledon Women’s Singles Draw, Bracket
etienne.jpg
2023 Fantasy Football Team Previews Hub
  • NBC Sports EDGE Staff
    ,
  • NBC Sports EDGE Staff
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_nas_sales_creditone_chicago_230701.jpg
One Day to Go: Set the stage for Grant Park 220
nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NHL: Winnipeg Jets at Tampa Bay Lightning
Flat salary cap and lack of high-profile stars lessens focus on start of NHL free agency
WTA Tournament in Bad Homburg
2023 Wimbledon Women’s Singles Draw, Bracket
etienne.jpg
2023 Fantasy Football Team Previews Hub
  • NBC Sports EDGE Staff
    ,
  • NBC Sports EDGE Staff
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_nas_sales_creditone_chicago_230701.jpg
One Day to Go: Set the stage for Grant Park 220
nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Bucs interviewed Thomas Brown for offensive coordinator job

  
Published February 10, 2023 03:31 PM
nbc_pft_hofclass_230210
February 10, 2023 01:37 PM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms break down the 2023 Pro Football Hall of Fame Class announced at NFL Honors ahead of Super Bowl LVII.

The Bucs interviewed Rams assistant head coach Thomas Brown for their offensive coordinator opening, the team announced.

Brown was the eighth candidate interviewed to replace Byron Leftwich, with whom they parted ways Jan. 19.

Broncos passing game coordinator/quarterbacks coach Klint Kubiak, Vikings receivers coach Keenan McCardell, Jaguars quarterbacks coach Jim Bob Cooter, Bengals quarterbacks coach Dan Pitcher, Georgia offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Todd Monken, Giants quarterbacks coach Shea Tierney and Saints passing game coordinator/quarterbacks coach Ronald Curry also interviewed with head coach Todd Bowles.

Pitcher had a second, in-person interview on Wednesday after his first meeting with the team was held virtually while the Bengals were still in the playoffs.

Brown previously interviewed for the offensive coordinator jobs with the Commanders and Chargers.

He spent two seasons as the Rams’ running backs coach before moving to work with the tight ends in 2022. Brown moved back to running backs when Ra’Shaad Samples left for Arizona State, and the Rams recently hired a new tight ends coach in Nick Caley.

Brown has coordinator experience from his time at the University of Miami and also interviewed for the Texans head coaching job.