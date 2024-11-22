 Skip navigation
Bucs list Tristan Wirfs, Mike Evans as questionable

  
Published November 22, 2024 03:22 PM

The Buccaneers plan on taking their time before deciding on left tackle Tristan Wirfs’ availability for Sunday’s game against the Giants.

Wirfs was limited in practice all week with knee and foot injuries and he is listed as questionable to play this weekend.

“We want to be smart and make sure he’s okay for the rest of the way,” head coach Todd Bowles said of Wirfs, via a transcript from the team. “He’s getting a little better day by day. We’ll see. It’s going to go right up until Sunday for him.”

Bowles sounded more sure about wide receiver Mike Evans returning from a hamstring injury, but he’s also tagged as questionable.

Defensive back Tykee Smith (knee) is listed as doubtful and cornerbacks Jamel Dean (hamstring), Troy Hill (ankle, foot), and Zyon McCollum (hamstring) are all considered questionable to play. Defensive tackle Greg Gaines (foot) is the team’s only other questionable player.