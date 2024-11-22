 Skip navigation
Todd Bowles: We’ll play Mike Evans as long as he’s healthy and fresh

  
Published November 22, 2024 01:38 PM

Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans is set to return to the Buccaneers lineup this weekend after missing three games with a hamstring injury and Evans said on Friday that he feels “really good” heading into the game against the Giants.

Evans said “this week definitely built my confidence” about being able to play his regular role and head coach Todd Bowles said that the team is not going into the weekend with any preconceived snap count in mind for the wideout.

“We’ll play him as long as he’s healthy and fresh,” Bowles said, via a transcript from the team. “If he needs to be in there, he’ll be in there, but we’ll get him out when we have to.”

The Buccaneers lost to the Ravens on the night Evans was injured and they’ve lost all three games without him, so the veteran’s return will be a welcome one as the Bucs try to remain in the playoff hunt.