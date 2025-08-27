Bucs LT Tristan Wirfs, WR Chris Godwin land on 53-man active roster

The Buccaneers have named their 53-man roster. (They haven’t, to date, disclosed the roster moves that got them there.)

Two names on the active roster stand out: left tackle Tristan Wirfs and receiver Chris Godwin. Their presence means that they have passed physicals and won’t remain on the Physically Unable to Perform list for the first four weeks of the regular season.

Godwin reportedly won’t play until October. He’s expected to start practicing in Week 2.

Wirfs, one of the best tackles in football, will give the Bucs a major boost as they try to win yet another NFC South crown, and as they attempt to advance deep into the playoffs.