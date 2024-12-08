Bucs move atop NFC South standings with 28-13 win over Raiders

The Buccaneers offered the good, the bad and the ugly in their game against the Raiders on Sunday.

They beat the Raiders 28-13, but it wasn’t always pretty. With the Falcons’ loss to the Vikings, the Bucs lead the NFC South by a game with a 7-6 record. The Raiders fell to 2-11 in losing their ninth consecutive game.

Las Vegas lost its second quarterback in three weeks with Aidan O’Connell leaving on a cart late in the third quarter with his leg in an air cast. The Raiders lost Gardner Minshew to a season-ending broken collarbone two weeks ago. Desmond Ridder finished the game.

The Bucs scored on their first two possessions with drives of 85 and 52 yards in what looked like the start of a rout. They held the Raiders to 286 yards and forced two turnovers.

But Baker Mayfield had three turnovers to go with his three touchdown passes to keep the Raiders in it, and Bucs defensive lineman Calijah Kancey had a roughing-the-passer penalty that went uncalled that seriously injured O’Connell. The NFL surely will fine Kancey for shoving O’Connell in the back after the quarterback already had released the ball.

The Bucs had 420 yards as Mayfield went 18-of-29 for 295 yards. Cade Otton caught three for 70 and Mike Evans four for 69. Rachaad White ran for 90 yards and a touchdown on 17 carries, and Sean Tucker had three carries for 47 yards in place of Bucky Irving, who left with a back injury.

O’Connell was 11-of-19 for 104 yards and Ridder 12-of-18 for 101 yards. Sincere McCormick ran for 78 yards on 15 carries. Rookie tight end Brock Bowers caught three passes for 49 yards.