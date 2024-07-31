 Skip navigation
Bucs OG Sua Opeta injured knee at Tuesday’s practice

  
Published July 30, 2024 10:43 PM

Buccaneers offensive lineman Sua Opeta injured his knee in Tuesday night’s practice.

Coach Todd Bowles was uncertain the severity immediately after practice.

“I’ve got to go in and see how bad,” Bowles said, via video from pewterreport.com.

Opeta was competing with Ben Bredeson for the starting left guard job, which was left vacant by Aaron Stinnie’s departure for the Giants in free agency.

Opeta signed a one-year deal with the Bucs in March after starting six games for the Eagles last season and appearing in seven others. He played 527 snaps.