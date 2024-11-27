 Skip navigation
Bucs open OLB Markees Watts’ 21-day practice window

  
Published November 27, 2024 02:01 PM

The Buccaneers designated outside linebacker Markees Watts for return from injured reserve, the team announced Wednesday.

It opens Watts’ 21-day practice window, and he is eligible to be activated at any time during the next three weeks.

Watts injured a quad in Week 5.

He has played 10 defensive snaps and 67 on special teams but has no stats this season.

Watts, an undrafted free agent in 2023, made four tackles and a sack in seven games as a rookie last season. He saw action on 45 defensive snaps and 91 on special teams.