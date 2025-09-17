 Skip navigation
Bucs place DL Calijah Kancey on IR, sign DL Elijah Simmons from Cardinals’ practice squad

  
The Buccaneers placed defensive lineman Calijah Kancey on injured reserve Wednesday.

Kancey, who led the team in sacks in 2024 with 7.5, tore a pectoral muscle on Monday night against the Texans. He likely is done for the season.

The Bucs signed defensive lineman Elijah Simmons off the Cardinals’ practice squad in a corresponding move.

He gives the Bucs five defensive linemen on the active roster with Vita Vea, Logan Hall, Greg Gaines and rookie Elijah Roberts.

“Everybody’s got to step up,” Bucs coach Todd Bowles said, via Scott Smith of the team website. “Obviously, we can’t replicate what Kancey can do for us. Some of them have got to play the run; some of them have got to be ready for the pass. Everybody’s got to do their job and we just have to cover for him.”

The Cardinals signed Simmons as an undrafted rookie out of Tennessee in May. He went to training camp with the team but was released in the leaguewide roster cutdown to 53 before re-signing to Arizona’s practice squad.