Bucs plan to have Tristan Wirfs on initial 53-man roster

  
Published August 21, 2025 10:12 AM

Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles confirmed on Thursday that the team plans to activate wide receiver Chris Godwin from the physically unable to perform list ahead of the cut to 53 players next week and he’s not the only player they plan to put on the active roster.

Bowles said at his press conference that the team is also planning to have left tackle Tristan Wirfs come off the list. Wirfs has been out with a knee injury and there’s been speculation that he will miss regular season time before he’s ready to make a full return to action.

Thursday’s announcement did nothing to combat that feeling as Bowles said that Wirfs will be following a similar timeline to Godwin, who is not expected to play in the first weeks of the season.

Staying on the PUP list would rule both players out for the first four games and limit their practice availability, so activating them helps speed up the return process even if it leaves the team a little shorthanded to kick off the year.