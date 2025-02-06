Bucs promote Kevin Carberry to run game coordinator, Brian Picucci to OL coach

The Buccaneers blocked a pair of assistant coaches from interviewing with the Jaguars in the wake of Liam Coen’s move to Jacksonville as their new head coach and both of those coaches will have new titles for the 2025 season.

Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports that they have promoted offensive line coach Kevin Carberry to run game coordinator. Assistant offensive line coach Brian Picucci will move up to offensive line coach.

Carberry joined the Bucs in 2024. He previously worked for the Saints and Rams and had a two-year stint with the Cowboys earlier in his coaching career.

Picucci was also added to the staff in Tampa in 2024 and he worked with Coen at Kentucky.