 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

gibbsmont.jpg
How Gibbs, Montgomery became ‘Sonic and Knuckles’
nbc_pft_jameiswinston_250205.jpg
Winston hungry to prove he’s a ‘trustworthy QB’
nbc_pft_australia_25026.jpg
Rams to host first-ever Australia game in 2026

Other PFT Content

Russell_Wilson_Pete_Carrol_Cover.jpg
A Pete Carroll, Russell Wilson reunion will be more complicated than it appears
Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
Los Angeles Rams v New Orleans Saints
Seahawks announce Klint Kubiak as their new offensive coordinator
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

gibbsmont.jpg
How Gibbs, Montgomery became ‘Sonic and Knuckles’
nbc_pft_jameiswinston_250205.jpg
Winston hungry to prove he’s a ‘trustworthy QB’
nbc_pft_australia_25026.jpg
Rams to host first-ever Australia game in 2026

Other PFT Content

Russell_Wilson_Pete_Carrol_Cover.jpg
A Pete Carroll, Russell Wilson reunion will be more complicated than it appears
Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
Los Angeles Rams v New Orleans Saints
Seahawks announce Klint Kubiak as their new offensive coordinator
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Bucs promote Kevin Carberry to run game coordinator, Brian Picucci to OL coach

  
Published February 6, 2025 11:55 AM

The Buccaneers blocked a pair of assistant coaches from interviewing with the Jaguars in the wake of Liam Coen’s move to Jacksonville as their new head coach and both of those coaches will have new titles for the 2025 season.

Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports that they have promoted offensive line coach Kevin Carberry to run game coordinator. Assistant offensive line coach Brian Picucci will move up to offensive line coach.

Carberry joined the Bucs in 2024. He previously worked for the Saints and Rams and had a two-year stint with the Cowboys earlier in his coaching career.

Picucci was also added to the staff in Tampa in 2024 and he worked with Coen at Kentucky.