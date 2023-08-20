Bucs QB John Wolford taken to hospital with neck injury, seems to be OK

Buccaneers quarterback John Wolford was stretchered off the field during Saturday’s preseason game with a neck injury and taken to a hospital, but he is expected to be OK.

Tampa Bay coach Todd Bowles said Wolford was moving and the team is optimistic.

“He got his movement back in his arm,” Bowles said. “It kind of went numb a little bit. He got his movement back, and he seems to be OK.”

Wolford was hit hard on a sack by Jets defensive tackle Jayln Holmes. Wolford had been playing well up to that point, going 4-for-4 for 57 yards.

Kyle Trask, who started the game at quarterback for the Buccaneers, returned to finish the game after Wolford was hurt. Baker Mayfield did not play, which Bowles said was a decision he made during the game based on game circumstances even though the plan initially had been for all three quarterbacks to play.

The Bucs signed Wolford in May after he spent the last four seasons with the Rams. He’s trying to make the roster as the third quarterback behind Mayfield and Trask.