Bucs RB Rachaad White leaves with a groin injury

  
Published August 9, 2025 08:17 PM

Buccaneers running back Rachaad White had six carries for 28 yards but left with a groin injury in Saturday night’s preseason game.

The team announced the injury, which happened in the first quarter.

White appeared to hurt his groin on a 12-yard run while trying to make a cut on a wet field. He stayed in for the next play, a 3-yard run with 8:52 remaining in the first quarter.

As he limped off the field, he fell to the ground on his back on the sideline and pointed to his groin.

Sean Tucker replaced White, with Bucky Irving not playing Saturday night.

White is headed into a contract season due to make $3.406 million in base salary this season before becoming a free agent. He had 144 carries for 613 yards and three touchdowns to go along with 51 catches for 393 yards and six touchdowns last season. Irving, meanwhile, became the team’s first 1,000-yard rusher since Doug Martin in 2015.