Bucs request OC interview with Rams assistant Nate Scheelhaase

The Buccaneers are starting the search for a new offensive coordinator after Liam Coen’s departure to become the new head coach in Jacksonville.

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports that they have requested an interview with Rams offensive assistant and pass game specialist Nate Scheelhaase. Coen also worked as a Rams assistant before landing in Tampa, although he spent a year at Kentucky in between the two jobs.

Scheelhaase joined the Rams in 2024 and also has recent college coaching experience. He was Iowa State’s offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach in 2023.

Scheelhaase spent six seasons on the staff at Iowa State and began his coaching career with three years at Illinois. He also played quarterback at Illinois before moving into the coaching ranks.