Bucs rule out DL Calijah Kancey, S Antoine Winfield Jr. vs. Eagles

The Buccaneers will play Sunday’s game against the Eagles without defensive lineman Calijah Kancey (calf) and safety Antoine Winfield Jr. (foot). Coach Todd Bowles said both players are ruled out.

Offensive tackle Luke Goedeke still has not passed concussion protocol after missing two games and is questionable. Defensive lineman Vita Vea (knee), running back Bucky Irving (hamstring), tight end Ko Kieft (ankle) and wide receiver Kameron Johnson (ankle) also are questionable.

The Buccaneers began the day with 17 players on their practice report. They ended it with 18.

Rookie wide receiver Jalen McMillan was added to the practice report after leaving early with an injury. He is doubtful.

“McMillan tweaked his hamstring; we’ll see about him as well,” Bowles said, via Scott Smith of the team website.

McMillan has played 80 percent of the Buccaneers’ offensive snaps as the team’s primary third receiver alongside Mike Evans and Chris Godwin. Trey Palmer likely will fill in if McMillan can’t go.