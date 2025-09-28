Bucs rule out Jamel Dean, Rashad Wisdom, list Haason Reddick as questionable

The Buccaneers are headed to their first loss, down 31-13 late in the third quarter. Adding injury to insult is the three injuries they have had on defense.

Cornerback Jamel Dean is ruled out with a groin/hip injury. He had two tackles before leaving.

Safety Rashad Wisdom (quad) also will not return. He had one special teams tackle before departing.

Outside linebacker Haason Reddick has a stinger and is being evaluated for a concussion. Although the Bucs list him as questionable to return, it would seem unlikely given the score. He has four tackles, including one for loss.