Bucs sign exclusive-rights free agents Deven Thompkins and Brandon Walton

The Buccaneers have signed their two exclusive-rights free agents back to the team for 2024.

Deven Thompkins and Brandon Walton signed one-year contracts today, the team announced.

Thompkins is a wide receiver and return man who played in all 17 games for the Bucs last season. He got 25 touches for 139 yards on offense, and was the Bucs’ primary returner on both punts and kickoffs.

Walton is an offensive lineman who played only on special teams last year but got two starts on offense in 2022.

Exclusive rights free agents are players whose contracts expired but who have not accrued enough service to hit unrestricted free agency. The Bucs only had to give the two a minimum qualifying offer to keep them. Now they’ve done that, and they’ll both compete for a roster spot in 2024.