Bucs sign P Nolan Cooney

The Buccaneers signed punter Nolan Cooney on Monday, the team announced.

In a corresponding move, they placed quarterback Zack Annexstad on the waived/non-football injury list. His departure leaves the Bucs with Baker Mayfield, Kyle Trask and John Wolford in their quarterbacks room.

Annexstad has not practiced with the Buccaneers since they signed him as an undrafted free agent. He still is sidelined with a shoulder injury from his final season at Illinois State.

Annexstad was counting against the Bucs’ offseason roster.

Cooney most recently spent time with the Cardinals, beating out Matt Haack for the job in the 2023 preseason. He lasted only four games and 13 punts despite averaging 45.5 yards per kick with a 40.3-yard net.

In his final game, Cooney averaged only 39 yards a punt on three punts, with a 31.0 yard net. His last punt derailed his stats and his status with the team, with a 20-yarder following a sack that pushed the Cardinals out of field-goal range in the fourth quarter.

He entered the league as an undrafted free agent in 2021, signing with the Saints. Cooney signed to the Colts’ practice squad in 2022 and also spent time with the Cardinals that season.