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Bucs sign third-rounder Ted Hurst, 14 undrafted free agents

  
Published May 8, 2026 02:06 PM

The Buccaneers are down to one unsigned draft pick.

Wide receiver Ted Hurst signed with the team on Friday. The third-round pick is the sixth of their seven picks to seal their four-year contracts in Tampa.

Second-round linebacker Josiah Trotter is now the only pick without a deal.

Hurst had 127 catches for 1,965 yards and 15 touchdowns in his final two seasons at Georgia State. He’ll join a receiver group led by Emeka Egbuka, Chris Godwin and Jalen McMillian.

The Buccaneers also announced that they have signed 14 undrafted free agents. They are Kansas quarterback Jalon Daniels, Georgia Tech wide receiver Eric Rivers Jr., LSU linebacker Jack Pyburn, Charlotte safety Ja’Qurious Conley, Rutgers tight end Kenny Fletcher Jr., Arizona cornerback Ayden Garnes, Duke defensive lineman Josiah Green, Kentucky punter Aidan Laros, Nebraska guard Henry Lutovski, Arizona defensive tackle DeShawn McKnight, UCF tackle Paul Rubelt, Army wide receiver Noah Short, and North Carolina State linebacker Caden Fordham.