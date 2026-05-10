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Bucs sign undrafted rookie LB Javin Wright

  
Published May 9, 2026 08:53 PM

The Buccaneers made two roster moves on Saturday.

They signed Nebraska linebacker Javin Wright, bringing their total of undrafted rookies to 15. In a corresponding move, they waived first-year running back Michael Wiley with a non-football injury designation.

Wright appeared in 46 games in six seasons at Nebraska, moving into the starting lineup as a senior and leading the team with 86 tackles and nine tackles for loss. He also added three sacks, one interception and four passes defensed while playing in 12 games and starting 10.

Overall, Wright made 13 starts for the Cornhuskers and finished with 180 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks and three interceptions.

Wiley first joined the Bucs last October, spending the second half of the season on the team’s practice squad before re-signing on a futures contract in January. He played his college ball at Arizona and originally entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent with the Commanders in 2024.