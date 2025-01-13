Bucs take 17-13 lead over Commanders

The Buccaneers have their first lead since kicking a field goal on their first drive following the opening kickoff.

Bucky Irving caught a 4-yard pass from Baker Mayfield to give Tampa Bay a 17-13 lead with 4:31 remaining in the third quarter.

The Commanders opened the second half with a 10-play, 66-yard drive, but they stalled at the Bucs 4 on an incomplete pass and opted for the chip-shot Zane Gonzalez field goal.

The Bucs cashed in on their chance from the opponent’s 4-yard line.

Tampa Bay drove 72 yards in 10 plays.

Mike Evans had an 18-yard catch in one-on-one coverage from Marshon Lattimore. The Commanders began to double team Evans after that catch. Evans has six catches for 84 yards and a touchdown against his nemesis, with Lattimore having gotten the best of Evans when Lattimore played for the Saints.

But not tonight as Evans has gotten his revenge.

Mayfield is 12-of-15 for 131 yards and two touchdowns.