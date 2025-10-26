 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_rodneyhofchargers_2510124.jpg
Harrison inducted into Chargers Hall of Fame
pftdraftreplacer__113431.jpg
PFT Draft: Show me something, Week 8
nbc_pft_bearstrollravens_251024.jpg
One win vs. Bears can do ‘wonders’ for Ravens

Other PFT Content

Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Detroit Lions
NFL sends multiple memos to teams regarding its gambling policy
Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Marvin Harrison Jr. is cleared to return from concussion
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_rodneyhofchargers_2510124.jpg
Harrison inducted into Chargers Hall of Fame
pftdraftreplacer__113431.jpg
PFT Draft: Show me something, Week 8
nbc_pft_bearstrollravens_251024.jpg
One win vs. Bears can do ‘wonders’ for Ravens

Other PFT Content

Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Detroit Lions
NFL sends multiple memos to teams regarding its gambling policy
Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Marvin Harrison Jr. is cleared to return from concussion
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Bucs up 7-0 after Anthony Nelson interception return for a touchdown

  
Published October 26, 2025 04:54 PM

The Buccaneers offense couldn’t score on four plays from the Saints’ 1-yard line, but the defense made up for it.

Edge rusher Anthony Nelson batted a Spencer Rattler pass into the air and then picked it off for a four-yard touchdown return. The extra point made it 7-0 Bucs with 6:41 to play in the first hal.

Nelson also forced a Rattler fumble on a scramble and he sacked the Saints quarterback, so it’s been a busy day already for the veteran.

The Bucs drove 91 yards on their last offensive possession, but neither Rachaad White nor Sean Tucker could break through the Saints’ line for a touchdown. Nelson’s play eased the pain of that failure and the Bucs will try for better results once they get the ball back.