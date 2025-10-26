Bucs up 7-0 after Anthony Nelson interception return for a touchdown

The Buccaneers offense couldn’t score on four plays from the Saints’ 1-yard line, but the defense made up for it.

Edge rusher Anthony Nelson batted a Spencer Rattler pass into the air and then picked it off for a four-yard touchdown return. The extra point made it 7-0 Bucs with 6:41 to play in the first hal.

Nelson also forced a Rattler fumble on a scramble and he sacked the Saints quarterback, so it’s been a busy day already for the veteran.

The Bucs drove 91 yards on their last offensive possession, but neither Rachaad White nor Sean Tucker could break through the Saints’ line for a touchdown. Nelson’s play eased the pain of that failure and the Bucs will try for better results once they get the ball back.