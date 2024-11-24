 Skip navigation
Pickens, Steelers must 'mature' to handle success
Analyzing defensive delay of game called on Bishop
Winston not called for grounding in crucial moment

Bucs use 14 plays to take a 7-0 lead over Giants

  
Published November 24, 2024 01:18 PM

The Bucs kicked off Sunday’s game against the Giants with a long touchdown drive.

Baker Mayfield completed seven passes and the Bucs ran six times as they pounded the ball down the field. The last of their 14 plays was a one-yard touchdown run by Sean Tucker and they lead 7-0 with 6:37 left in the first quarter.

One of Mayfield’s completions was to wide receiver Mike Evans, who is back after missing three games with a hamstring injury. He also hit running back Bucky Irving three times for 24 yards.

The Bucs have lost four straight, but they may end that streak if the opening drive is a thing to come on Sunday.