Teddy Bridgewater’s arrival in Tampa has led to a change at the backup quarterback spot for the Bucs.

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports that the Bucs will release Kyle Trask. He is expected to land on injured reserve due to a shoulder injury before being released with an injury settlement, which will leave him free to sign with another team.

Trask was a second-round pick in 2021 and he re-signed with the Bucs this offseason. He was 4-of-11 for 28 yards in seven regular season appearances with the team.

One team that could have interest in Trask is the Raiders. They are in the market for a backup quarterback due to Aidan O’Connell’s injury and General Manager John Spytek and minority owner Tom Brady were both with the Bucs when Trask entered the NFL.