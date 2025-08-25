 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_dkrodgersv2_250825.jpg
Rodgers leaves door open for second year in PIT
nbc_pft_preseasonwinners_250825.jpg
PFT Draft: Preseason winners
nbc_pft_micahparsons_250825.jpg
Cowboys-Parsons situation is ‘getting ugly’

Other PFT Content

nbc_pft_shieldv2_250819.jpg
Buy Big Shield today, read it this weekend
New York Jets v New York Giants - NFL Preseason 2025
Aaron Glenn: Jets won’t be trading Breece Hall
BigShield.jpg
Get a signed book from the first box of Big Shield
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_dkrodgersv2_250825.jpg
Rodgers leaves door open for second year in PIT
nbc_pft_preseasonwinners_250825.jpg
PFT Draft: Preseason winners
nbc_pft_micahparsons_250825.jpg
Cowboys-Parsons situation is ‘getting ugly’

Other PFT Content

nbc_pft_shieldv2_250819.jpg
Buy Big Shield today, read it this weekend
New York Jets v New York Giants - NFL Preseason 2025
Aaron Glenn: Jets won’t be trading Breece Hall
BigShield.jpg
Get a signed book from the first box of Big Shield
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Bucs will release Kyle Trask

  
Published August 25, 2025 06:13 PM

Teddy Bridgewater’s arrival in Tampa has led to a change at the backup quarterback spot for the Bucs.

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports that the Bucs will release Kyle Trask. He is expected to land on injured reserve due to a shoulder injury before being released with an injury settlement, which will leave him free to sign with another team.

Trask was a second-round pick in 2021 and he re-signed with the Bucs this offseason. He was 4-of-11 for 28 yards in seven regular season appearances with the team.

One team that could have interest in Trask is the Raiders. They are in the market for a backup quarterback due to Aidan O’Connell’s injury and General Manager John Spytek and minority owner Tom Brady were both with the Bucs when Trask entered the NFL.