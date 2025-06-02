Bucs WR Jalen McMillan not viewing first-round pick Emeka Egbuka as competition

As a rookie third-round draft pick last year, Buccaneers wide receiver Jalen McMillan established himself as an important part of the offense late in 2024, totaling 24 catches for 316 yards and seven touchdowns in the last five games of the season. So it would have been understandable if he hadn’t been thrilled that the Bucs decided to use their first-round draft pick this year on another wide receiver, Emeka Egbuka.

But McMillan said at a Bucs offseason practice that Egbuka, whom he first met when they were both in high school, is a welcome addition to the wide receiver room, and that McMillan doesn’t worry about where the two of them stand in relation to the established veteran starters, Mike Evans and Chris Godwin.

“I’m just looking forward to making the most of my opportunities,” McMillan said. “I’m not really worried about any three, four, five, six spots. I’m just worried about when the ball comes my way, make the play.”

McMillan said that he has been working on perfecting the Bucs’ offensive scheme and his approach to practice, and that Egbuka already looks like he’s ready to do the same.

“He’s a pro,” McMillan said. “Really serious about practice, already knows half the playbook, so I’m really excited for his growth and his future here.”

McMillan said he grew a lot as a player when he became a bigger part of the offense late last season.

“It gave me a lot of confidence. I think it also gave me a lot of just confidence within myself, just going out on the field and feeling belonging,” he said.

McMillan definitely belongs, but whether he’ll be getting as many balls thrown his way this season as he did at the end of last season remains to be seen.