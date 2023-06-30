Budda Baker wants contract that shows he’s in Cardinals’ long-term plans

Safety Budda Baker reported to Cardinals minicamp earlier this month and he plans to be at training camp next month, but that doesn’t mean he’s satisfied with where things stand with the team.

Baker requested a trade earlier in the offseason and he has no guaranteed money left in the final two years of his deal with the team. His agent David Mulugheta told Mike Garafolo of NFL Media that his client would like his contract addressed in a way that shows Baker is a “long-term part of their future plans.”

When Baker signed his current deal, he was the highest-paid safety in the league. Mulugheta said that Baker is not looking to reclaim that spot in any new deal with the Cardinals.

Cardinals General Manager Monti Ossenfort said this month that the team will “continue to keep our discussions and line of communication open” with Baker. We’ll see if that results in any new agreement before the team gets to training camp in a few weeks.