Monti Ossenfort on Budda Baker: We’re going to keep our line of communication open

  
Published June 12, 2023 12:57 PM
While Cardinals safety Budda Baker had not attended the voluntary portion of the team’s offseason program after requesting a trade, he did report for mandatory minicamp on Monday .

Baker has two seasons left on his contract and is slated to be paid $13.1 million in 2023 and $14.2 million in 2024. But he has no more guaranteed money in his deal.

In a Monday interview with the “Wolf and Luke” show on Arizona Sports 98.7, General Manager Monti Ossenfort called Baker “a big part of this team.”

“I think we’re going to continue to keep our discussions and line of communication open, which Budda’s been great ,” Ossenfort said, via Darren Urban of the team’s website. “His representation’s been great.

“We’re going to get through this week here and see where we’re at.”

A two-time, first-team All-Pro and five-time Pro Bowler, Baker has been one of the Cardinals’ best players forbears. In 2022, Baker recorded 111 total tackles with seven passes defensed, two interceptions, and a forced fumble.

We’ll see if the Cardinals reset under Ossenfort and new head coach Jonathan Gannon will or won’t include Baker in 2023.