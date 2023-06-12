Budda Baker at Cardinals’ mandatory minicamp

Cardinals safety Budda Baker requested a trade and declined to participate in any of the Cardinals’ voluntary work this offseason, but he’s at work today.

Baker is at the Cardinals’ facility for the start of mandatory minicamp today, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Players who don’t attend mandatory minicamps can be fined almost $100,000 for three missed days of work, so it’s a risk for any player not to attend. Baker has decided he doesn’t want to lose the money, even if he isn’t a happy camper in Arizona.

The 27-year-old Baker has been with the Cardinals for his entire NFL career and has been selected to the Pro Bowl in five of his six seasons. He has two more years left on his contract, with salaries of $13.1 million this year and $14.2 million next year.