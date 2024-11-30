 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

EberflusPFT.jpg
Eberflus’ coaching blunder costs Bears vs. Lions
nbc_pftpm_giantcowboyv2_241129.jpg
Parsons says DAL can make a run after Week 13 win
nbc_pftpm_dolphinpackersv2_241129.jpg
‘Soft’ Dolphins not among NFL best but Packers are

Other PFT Content

Netflix Ahead Of Earnings Figures
NFL is standing by Netflix; it has 150 million reasons to do so
NFL: SEP 14 Vikings at Eagles
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
New York Jets v Arizona Cardinals
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

EberflusPFT.jpg
Eberflus’ coaching blunder costs Bears vs. Lions
nbc_pftpm_giantcowboyv2_241129.jpg
Parsons says DAL can make a run after Week 13 win
nbc_pftpm_dolphinpackersv2_241129.jpg
‘Soft’ Dolphins not among NFL best but Packers are

Other PFT Content

Netflix Ahead Of Earnings Figures
NFL is standing by Netflix; it has 150 million reasons to do so
NFL: SEP 14 Vikings at Eagles
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
New York Jets v Arizona Cardinals
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Buffalo faces lake-effect snow warning through 7:00 p.m. ET on Sunday

  
Published November 30, 2024 09:20 AM

Nothing says late November like the ever-present threat of heavy snow in Buffalo.

This weekend, a lake-effect snow warning has been issued through 7:00 p.m. ET on Sunday. 49ers-Bills is the NBC/Peacock Sunday night game.

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz has said the game is not expected to be postponed. The issue, however, could be snow removal from Highmark Stadium.

For now, the Bills are looking for folks to show up and shovel, for $20 an hour (plus food and hot beverages). Once the snow gets going, however, travel could become challenging — if even locally permitted.

We’ll monitor the situation and update as warranted. While the heaviest of the snow should be gone by kickoff, getting to kickoff could be the problem.

At some point, the powers-that-be will need to at least consider moving the game to Monday afternoon or evening.

Last year, a snowstorm forced the league to nudge a wild-card game between the Steelers and Bills from 1:00 p.m. ET Sunday to 4:30 p.m. ET Monday.