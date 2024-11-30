Buffalo faces lake-effect snow warning through 7:00 p.m. ET on Sunday

Nothing says late November like the ever-present threat of heavy snow in Buffalo.

This weekend, a lake-effect snow warning has been issued through 7:00 p.m. ET on Sunday. 49ers-Bills is the NBC/Peacock Sunday night game.

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz has said the game is not expected to be postponed. The issue, however, could be snow removal from Highmark Stadium.

For now, the Bills are looking for folks to show up and shovel, for $20 an hour (plus food and hot beverages). Once the snow gets going, however, travel could become challenging — if even locally permitted.

We’ll monitor the situation and update as warranted. While the heaviest of the snow should be gone by kickoff, getting to kickoff could be the problem.

At some point, the powers-that-be will need to at least consider moving the game to Monday afternoon or evening.

Last year, a snowstorm forced the league to nudge a wild-card game between the Steelers and Bills from 1:00 p.m. ET Sunday to 4:30 p.m. ET Monday.