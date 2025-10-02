 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_minvscle_251002.jpg
NFL Week 5 preview: Vikings vs. Browns
nbc_csu_sfvslar_251002.jpg
NFL Week 5 preview: 49ers vs. Rams
nbc_pft_vrabelcoachingstyle_251002.jpg
Inside Vrabel’s coaching style in New England

Other PFT Content

Baltimore Ravens v Kansas City Chiefs
Ravens jump out to 7-0 lead in Kansas City
Los Angeles Rams v Philadelphia Eagles
Davante Adams, DeForest Buckner both active for Rams-Colts
bigshield2.jpg
It’s Week 4 Big Shield giveaway time
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_minvscle_251002.jpg
NFL Week 5 preview: Vikings vs. Browns
nbc_csu_sfvslar_251002.jpg
NFL Week 5 preview: 49ers vs. Rams
nbc_pft_vrabelcoachingstyle_251002.jpg
Inside Vrabel’s coaching style in New England

Other PFT Content

Baltimore Ravens v Kansas City Chiefs
Ravens jump out to 7-0 lead in Kansas City
Los Angeles Rams v Philadelphia Eagles
Davante Adams, DeForest Buckner both active for Rams-Colts
bigshield2.jpg
It’s Week 4 Big Shield giveaway time
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Byron Young named NFC defensive player of the month

  
Published October 2, 2025 12:16 PM

The Rams have started the season 3-1 and one of their defensive players is a big reason why.

Linebacker Byron Young has been named NFC defensive player of the month.

Young tallied a league-leading 5.0 sacks, 23 total tackles, seven tackles for loss, seven QB hits, and a forced fumble in September.

Young was one of just two players to record at least one sack in each of the first four weeks in September.

This is Young’s first player of the month award. He is the first Rams player to win defensive player of the month since Aaron Donald in Dec. 2021.

Young and the Rams will be in action on Thursday night, hosting the division rival 49ers.