Byron Young named NFC defensive player of the month

The Rams have started the season 3-1 and one of their defensive players is a big reason why.

Linebacker Byron Young has been named NFC defensive player of the month.

Young tallied a league-leading 5.0 sacks, 23 total tackles, seven tackles for loss, seven QB hits, and a forced fumble in September.

Young was one of just two players to record at least one sack in each of the first four weeks in September.

This is Young’s first player of the month award. He is the first Rams player to win defensive player of the month since Aaron Donald in Dec. 2021.

Young and the Rams will be in action on Thursday night, hosting the division rival 49ers.