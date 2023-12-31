C.J. Beathard cleared after concussion evaluation, Marquis Haynes carted off

The Jaguars had to turn to Matt Barkley at quarterback for one play of Sunday’s home game against the Panthers.

C.J. Beathard was shaken up after a collision with Panthers edge rusher Marquis Haynes on a run and he was taken into the sideline medical tent for a concussion check. Barkley, who was signed off the Giants practice squad due to Trevor Lawrence’s injury, took one snap and handed off before handing the offense back to Beathard.

Beathard may have been forced to miss more time, but there was a lengthy delay due to Haynes also getting injured on the play. Haynes appeared to be fine after making the tackle, but crumpled to the ground after briefly getting to his feet. He was placed on a backboard and gave a thumbs up to the crowd while being taken off the field.

Haynes has been diagnosed with a concussion.

The Jaguars went on to drive for a field goal that extended their lead to 19-0.