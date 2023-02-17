 Skip navigation
Top News

NHL: Winnipeg Jets at Tampa Bay Lightning
Flat salary cap and lack of high-profile stars lessens focus on start of NHL free agency
WTA Tournament in Bad Homburg
2023 Wimbledon Women’s Singles Draw, Bracket
etienne.jpg
2023 Fantasy Football Team Previews Hub
  • NBC Sports EDGE Staff
    ,
  • NBC Sports EDGE Staff
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_nas_sales_creditone_chicago_230701.jpg
One Day to Go: Set the stage for Grant Park 220
nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
C.J. Gardner-Johnson fined $14,111 for lowering helmet to initiate contact in Super Bowl LVII

  
Published February 17, 2023 04:43 AM
Eagles safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson wasn’t flagged when he delivered a hard hit on Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco in the fourth quarter of Super Bowl LVII, but he was fined.

Gardner-Johnson got a $14,111 fine for lowering his head to initiate contact. Gardner-Johnson made clear that he didn’t agree with it.

“Tell me why I got fined from the hit in Super Bowl,” Gardner-Johnson wrote on Twitter .

Gardner-Johnson’s agent confirmed to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network that he will appeal.