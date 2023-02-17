C.J. Gardner-Johnson fined $14,111 for lowering helmet to initiate contact in Super Bowl LVII

Eagles safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson wasn’t flagged when he delivered a hard hit on Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco in the fourth quarter of Super Bowl LVII, but he was fined.

Gardner-Johnson got a $14,111 fine for lowering his head to initiate contact. Gardner-Johnson made clear that he didn’t agree with it.

“Tell me why I got fined from the hit in Super Bowl,” Gardner-Johnson wrote on Twitter .

Gardner-Johnson’s agent confirmed to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network that he will appeal.