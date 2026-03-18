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C.J. Gardner-Johnson: Having champions around means something

  
Published March 18, 2026 08:51 AM

The Bills reacted to their latest failure to get over the hump in the playoffs by firing head coach Sean McDermott and their bid to finally break through has also included moves to bring in players like edge rusher Bradley Chubb, wide receiver DJ Moore and safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson.

All three players have a track record of success in the NFL, but Gardner-Johnson is the only member of the trio who brings a Super Bowl ring with him to Buffalo. Gardner-Johnson was on the Eagles’ Super Bowl LIX winners a couple of years ago and he believes that experience will be valuable to the Bills as they try for the first title in franchise history.

“Having champions around, not necessarily being older guys, [but] having a champion around really means something,” Gardner-Johnson said, via the team’s website. “It gravitated [people to] you . . . bringing that experience in the room and when people ask, ‘How does it feel?’ We have that background to tell them and actually know what it takes to get to that level.”

Gardner-Johnson has bounced around the league often during his eight years in the NFL and he carries a reputation for being difficult to get along with at times, but odds are that he’ll be a popular fellow in Buffalo if he can push the Bills to heights they haven’t been able to reach during the Josh Allen era.