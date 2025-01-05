C.J. Stroud departs after opening-drive touchdown vs. Titans

C.J. Stroud’s day is done.

The Texans starting quarterback completed all six passes for 50 yards and a touchdown on the first drive. He departed after that, replaced by backup Davis Mills.

Stroud threw a 2-yard touchdown pass to Nico Collins on the 11-play, 69-yard drive.

He finishes his second season with 20 touchdowns and 12 interceptions.

Mills has played three games this season, completing 8 of 14 passes for 84 yards. He has not started a game since 2022, the year before Stroud arrived as the No. 2 overall pick.

The Texans open the postseason next weekend in the wild-card round with a home game as the AFC South champions.