C.J. Stroud has TD pass, Texans get defensive score for 17-0 lead
Published December 31, 2023 01:50 PM
C.J. Stroud is back.
The Texans rookie quarterback is reestablishing himself as the favorite for offensive rookie of the year after missing two games with a concussion.
Stroud has completed 12 of 15 passes for 88 yards, and his 12-yard touchdown throw to Brevin Jordan gave the Texans a 10-0 lead.
The Texans went 94 yards in 13 plays on the touchdown drive, benefitting from Caleb Murphy running into punter Cameron Johnston on fourth-and-five at their own 11.
Eight seconds after their offensive touchdown, the Texans got a defensive touchdown.
Jerry Hughes sacked Will Levis, forcing a fumble, and Sheldon Rankins went 13 yards with the scoop and score.
The Texans lead 17-0.