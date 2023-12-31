C.J. Stroud has TD pass, Texans get defensive score for 17-0 lead

C.J. Stroud is back.

The Texans rookie quarterback is reestablishing himself as the favorite for offensive rookie of the year after missing two games with a concussion.

Stroud has completed 12 of 15 passes for 88 yards, and his 12-yard touchdown throw to Brevin Jordan gave the Texans a 10-0 lead.

The Texans went 94 yards in 13 plays on the touchdown drive, benefitting from Caleb Murphy running into punter Cameron Johnston on fourth-and-five at their own 11.

Eight seconds after their offensive touchdown, the Texans got a defensive touchdown.

Jerry Hughes sacked Will Levis, forcing a fumble, and Sheldon Rankins went 13 yards with the scoop and score.

The Texans lead 17-0.