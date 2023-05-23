C.J. Stroud: I’m just trying to get better, it’s not about being with the first team right now

The Texans took C.J. Stroud with the second overall pick this April because they want him to be their starting quarterback for many years, but they haven’t just handed him the job.

Incumbent starter Davis Mills has been working with the first team at OTAs and he said on Tuesday that he plans to compete with Stroud for the job throughout the offseason. Stroud followed Mills to the podium for his own press conference and said that he’s not concerning himself with the practice pecking order at this point in the calendar.

“I’m just trying to get better,” Stroud said. “It’s not about being with the ones, not about being with the twos. It’s about getting better. That’s what the spring is for. Just learning the plays, getting the timing down, learning my receivers . . . It’s not about ones and twos right now. It’s about getting better as a whole. We’re getting ready for training camp.”

The Texans also have Case Keenum on hand at quarterback, but it feels like things will have to go off track between now and September for anyone other than Stroud to be on the field against the Ravens on September 10.