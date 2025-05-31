 Skip navigation
Fred Warner praises 49ers for working to get himself, Brock Purdy and George Kittle signed

  
Published May 31, 2025 04:13 AM

Fred Warner says the 49ers showed what they’re about this offseason with the way they prioritized new contracts for himself, quarterback Brock Purdy and tight end George Kittle.

Warner, the veteran linebacker who has played his entire career in San Francisco, signed a three-year, $63 million deal this offseason. Purdy signed a five-year, $265 million contract. And Kittle signed a four-year, $76 million contract. Warner says the 49ers showed they mean business.

I’m so grateful to everyone involved including the whole York family, John Lynch, Kyle Shanahan,” Warner said, via 49ers.com. “It was pretty seamless, and I’m happy for George Kittle and Brock Purdy to get their stuff done too.”

Warner indicated that he’d like to play for just one team in his NFL career.

“It honestly does mean the world,” Warner said. “When I got drafted here in 2018, it was truly a dream come true. It was the exact spot I wanted to be at because I knew they had a vision for me as a younger player who had never even played stack, off-the-ball linebacker. I was so raw at the time. Being able to fulfill my dream of being an NFL player, of being a 49er, I truly feel that same exact way. Signing this deal, it still is a dream to me.”

After a very disappointing 2024 season followed their 2023 NFC championship, the 49ers hope they’ve locked up the nucleus of a team that can get back to contention, and stay in contention.