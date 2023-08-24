C.J. Stroud isn’t concerned that he hasn’t been named the Week 1 starter

It seems fairly obvious that rookie C.J. Stround will be the texans’ starting quarterback when the regular season commences. For whatever reason, coach DeMeco Ryans has not made it official.

Stroud, for his part, isn’t concerned.

“I ain’t tripping,” Stroud said Thursday, via DJ Bien-Ame of ESPN.com. “Just do what’s on my plate. I’m not worried about anybody else’s plate. I got to focus on what we got going on in this locker room. And just getting better every day. It’s not about any of that stuff. It’s about competing every day and just getting better. That’s not my job. My job is to go out there and play. I got the fun stuff to do.”

There’s no reason to think it won’t be Stroud on September 10, when the Texans face the Ravens. The Texans saw fit to use the second pick in the draft on Stroud. The need to see fit to use him now. Both he and the Texans will be better for it, later.

