C.J. Stroud: It feels like teammates are gaining more trust in me

Texans rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud has gotten off to an impressive start to his career.

While Houston didn’t end up beating Atlanta last weekend, Stroud led a key go-ahead scoring drive late in the fourth quarter, hitting tight end Dalton Schultz with an 18-yard touchdown with 1:49 left in the contest. The throw ended an 11-play, 75-yard possession that the Texans had to have in the moment.

Heading into his sixth career game, Stroud was asked this week when he knew the offense was his to take ownership of and lead. His answer took him back to his time at Ohio State.

“That’s a great question. Me personally, I think it’s a certain look you get in the huddle from vets and guys who have done it and been there before,” Stroud said in his Wednesday press conference. “For me, in college, I remember starting off — we were really good and we ended up losing to Oregon, and I still played decently in that game, played pretty well. And I remember still getting hate from it, and guys would just rally around me, and I was like, ‘Alright, man. This is my offense. I’ve got this.’

“And then now, in this offense, when I get in the huddle and I’m saying the plays, guys look at me right in my eyes. Like, it feels like they trust me more than they did maybe in the preseason or like Week 1, [or] Week 2. So I definitely think when you put it on the field, that’s when guys in the building and the organization, front office, the coaches, the players, everybody — even the chefs look at you different.”

Stroud continued that he wants to keep building trust by proving himself on the field.

“I know I can and I have that confidence in myself,” Stroud said. “But just as quick as you get comfortable and think that your stuff doesn’t stink, that’s when you get shot or make a mistake that you shouldn’t make.

“So, for me, understand the little details and get better every day. But yeah, I think that’s what I’ve been feeling, more trust from everybody.”

In five games, Stroud has completed 61.3 percent of his passes for 1,461 yards with seven touchdowns and no interceptions — good for a 98.4 passer rating. he’s also averaging 7.9 yards per attempt.