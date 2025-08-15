C.J. Stroud: Really proud of how Bryce Young bounced back last season

Panthers quarterback Bryce Young and Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud had their NFL careers linked for life by virtue of going first and second in the 2023 draft, but their relationship predated those choices.

Young and Stroud knew each other from youth football and basketball in California before embarking on stellar college football careers that made them top professional prospects. Young got his name called first, but Stroud had the first taste of success as he helped the Texans to an AFC South title on his way to the offensive rookie of the year award. Young struggled as a rookie and wound up getting benched in his second season while Stroud’s own rough patch wasn’t enough to keep the Texans from another division crown.

The Panthers turned back to Young and he finished strong, which is something that Stroud noted when asked about Young following a joint practice on Thursday. Stroud referred to Young as “my brother” during his media session and said he was happy that his old friend found his way.

“He’s very even keeled, very to himself. I think I’ve seen a dog come out of him that he has that a lot of people haven’t seen,” Stroud said, via the Panthers website. “But I know he dealt with some frustrations. I think it’s good that we go through these ups and downs to refocus you back on what’s important. I think he had that, and I had that last year as well. I think he bounced back like he should, and we all know he can. He’s a heck of a player, one of the best quarterbacks I’ve ever seen in my life. He needs some help around him too. I’m just really proud of that guy. Just the same way he said about me, through every ups and downs, every valley and peak, he stayed the same guy, stayed loyal and stayed a friend and a brother. So, I’m very appreciative of him.”

There’s a lot of story left for both quarterbacks to write before they are done playing in the NFL and it would make for a nice one if their link included continued success despite any obstacles that might pop up in their way.