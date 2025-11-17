C.J. Stroud remains in concussion protocol ahead of Thursday’s game

Davis Mills has quarterbacked the Texans to two straight wins and it looks like there’s a good chance he’ll get an opportunity to make it three in a row.

Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans told reporters on Monday that C.J. Stroud remains in the concussion protocol. His chances of being cleared in time to play this week are hampered by the fact that Houston will be hosting the Bills on Thursday night this week.

Safety Jalen Pitre also remains in the concussion protocol. Ryans said that the team will see how things play out with both players, but the lack of practice time during the brief window before the game is going to make it difficult for them to get back.

Mills was 26-of-41 for 274 yards and a touchdown in Sunday’s 19-16 win over the Titans.