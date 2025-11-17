 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

SamDarnoldPFT11-17.jpg
Darnold throws four interceptions in loss to Rams
JamarrSpitPFT__649292.jpg
Will Chase be suspended for incident with Ramsey?
RodgersPFT11-17.jpg
Rodgers suffers wrist injury in win vs. Bengals

Other PFT Content

NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at New York Jets
Aaron Glenn again will not say who will start for Jets at QB in Week 10
Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

SamDarnoldPFT11-17.jpg
Darnold throws four interceptions in loss to Rams
JamarrSpitPFT__649292.jpg
Will Chase be suspended for incident with Ramsey?
RodgersPFT11-17.jpg
Rodgers suffers wrist injury in win vs. Bengals

Other PFT Content

NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at New York Jets
Aaron Glenn again will not say who will start for Jets at QB in Week 10
Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

C.J. Stroud remains in concussion protocol ahead of Thursday’s game

  
Published November 17, 2025 12:42 PM

Davis Mills has quarterbacked the Texans to two straight wins and it looks like there’s a good chance he’ll get an opportunity to make it three in a row.

Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans told reporters on Monday that C.J. Stroud remains in the concussion protocol. His chances of being cleared in time to play this week are hampered by the fact that Houston will be hosting the Bills on Thursday night this week.

Safety Jalen Pitre also remains in the concussion protocol. Ryans said that the team will see how things play out with both players, but the lack of practice time during the brief window before the game is going to make it difficult for them to get back.

Mills was 26-of-41 for 274 yards and a touchdown in Sunday’s 19-16 win over the Titans.