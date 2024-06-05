 Skip navigation
C.J. Stroud: Stefon Diggs has come in and been a leader

  
Published June 5, 2024 07:07 AM

Wide receiver Stefon Diggs spoke to the media on Tuesday for the first time since the Bills traded him to the Texans and he spent a lot of time talking about his experience in Buffalo during the press conference.

Diggs’s relationship with Josh Allen was a significant piece of that conversation, but it has little to do with what will happen now that Diggs is playing for the Texans. Clicking with quarterback C.J. Stroud is the major piece of that puzzle and Diggs said that he’s “happy” to be in Houston for the 2024 season.

Stroud also got a chance to chime in on how things are going and he said that the wideout has been doing what’s necessary to mesh with his new team.

“Diggs is fitting in great, he’s come in with his head down and just working,” Stroud said, via DJ Bien-Amie of ESPN.com. “He’s helping me out a lot. He’s come in and been a leader, which I’m proud of him for. He’s been unselfish and wanted to see other guys eat. That was his main thing he wanted to be around dogs. He stepped into that role where there’s a dog everywhere.”

The Texans reworked Diggs’s contract after the trade and the wideout is set to become a free agent after the 2024 season, so the prospect of a major payday in 2025 should be motivation for Diggs to continue working for the best possible outcome in Houston.